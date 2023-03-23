In their monthly meeting at the Laurens CPW Training Center on Wednesday night, Laurens City Council unanimously approved first reading of an ordinance that authorizes city administration and the mayor to negotiate the sale of 201 West Main Street in Laurens.
The building, that is owned by the city, currently houses Truist bank and the Laurens Police Dept. Truist has a lease for their first floor space through 2026.
According to Mayor Nathan Senn, Truist can stay in the building through the end of their lease. Senn added that Truist has said they would consider finding an alternate site for their Laurens operations.
The Laurens Police Dept. will move to new offices at the municipal complex that is currently being renovated on Laurens Street.
A feasibility study was conducted in July 2022 for the possibility of a hotel in the building on West Main Street. A request for proposal was issued by the city in September for a hotel and local CPA Gary Bailey submitted a proposal that was presented to council in November.
Bailey, owner of Love, Bailey & Associates CPAs and developer of the Bailey Building in downtown Laurens, presented his proposal for Hotel Laurens, a 38-room boutique hotel.
Bailey offered a proposal that includes a large lobby with interior seating, fireplace, crown molding and many other amenities. He said that plans may include approximately five suites. Preliminary architectural drawings account for 38 rooms, including 16 on the first floor and 22 on the second floor.
The ordinance approved on Wednesday night states that the sale can be for no less than $1 million. The building was appraised for $1.5 million and currently has an assessed value of $800,000.
The ordinance would authorize city administration and the mayor to negotiate the sale terms but then the final approval will come before council.
