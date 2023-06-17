The Laurens City Fire Department was recently recognized as a Fire Safe Community at the South Carolina Firefighters' Association's Fire-Rescue 2023 Conference in Myrtle Beach.
Chief Neil Roberts, Lieutenant Eric Morse, Engineer Sean Albright and Firefighter Taivon Boyd represented Laurens City Fire for a weekend of training, networking and fellowship.
Firefighter Boyd and Engineer Albright accepted the designation on behalf of Laurens City Fire.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Fire Safe SC recognized 133 fire departments for becoming Fire Safe communities. This award highlights fire education and program implementation to improve fire and life safety in each recognized community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.