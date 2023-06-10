The Laurens County Community Foundation (LCCF) recently announced the commencement of the eighth annual Laurens County Community Enhancement Grant Program.
Competitive grants in amounts up to $1,500 will be awarded in September to Laurens County programs or organizations who need to finance meritorious projects designed to benefit county citizens and that will enhance the character and culture of our wonderful community. The grant cycle is now open for Laurens County programs, educators, and organizations to submit proposals to the Laurens County Community Foundation for a 2023 LCCF Community Enrichment Grant.
Applications and additional information about the competitive proposals may be obtained:
- from the LCCF website www.laurenscountycf.org
- via email: robin@laurenscountycf.org
- from the office (MS Bailey Municipal Center - LCCF Office, 211 N. Broad St., Clinton; Office Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday; telephone: 864-681-5223)
Deadline for the receipt of grant application proposals is 3 p.m., Friday, July 28, 2023.
The Laurens County Community Foundation is committed to furthering its mission of enhancing the quality of life of the citizens of Laurens County by supporting organizations that are making a positive impact in the community, through grants, scholarships, and by encouraging the practice of philanthropy.
If you are interested in making a tax-deductible donation to support their mission, leaving a legacy through your will, or starting a charitable fund or scholarship fund that will grow over time, responding to immediate and future community needs, please don’t hesitate to contact the LCCF.
