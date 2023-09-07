The Laurens County Community Foundation (LCCF) is hosting a Grant Writer Workshop on October 10 from 9am-noon.
The workshop is open to the public and directed at those new to the grant writing process or those who would like to improve their general grant writing skills. The workshop’s goal is to develop the general techniques needed to prepare professional, competitive, and successful grant proposals.
The LCCF Grant Writer Workshop will be held at the Laurens County School District 55 administrative offices training room, located at 301 Hillcrest Drive, Laurens.
The workshop is divided into two sessions. You may attend both or just the session you feel would benefit from the most.
The first session is an introduction to grant writing, giving the basics of how to navigate the process. The second session is for those who are already familiar with the grant writing process but would like more in-depth instruction. The instructor will also be able to answer any specific questions you may have on the topic.
Registration and a nominal fee of $5 will be required by each participant to cover materials. Residents of Laurens County who are interested in attending the LCCF Grant Writer Workshop should register their intent through the Foundation’s office at LCCF@LaurensCountyCF.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.