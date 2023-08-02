The Laurens County Community Foundation (LCCF) recently announced scholarships totaling around $50,000 given to support and benefit the lives of citizens in Laurens County.
Furthering its mission to enrich Laurens County by creating charitable funds, promoting education, and providing community resources that have lasting impact, the LCCF has contributed its resources to fund a broad range of local areas, especially aimed at helping those most at risk. Scholarships are a part of the Foundation's targeted focus which include education, the arts, cultural programs, historic preservation, health, and social services.
Scholarships were awarded to Laurens County students for continuing their higher education from the Cummins Wham Scholarship, the Thom Copeland Scholarship, the Clinton Lion's Club Scholarship, the Clinton Kiwanis Club Scholarship, and the Kevin's Dream Scholarship.
“Our scholarship funds have been created by generous, community-minded individuals and organizations who recognize the importance of investing in our community’s youth. We thank them for the opportunity to assist them in giving a gift of education to so many Laurens County young adults," said Robin Day, Executive Director of the LCCF.
The Laurens County Community Foundation is a 501 (c)3 organization established in 2003, whose main areas of focus have been on education, the arts, cultural programs, historic preservation, health, and social services in Laurens County. They promote local giving and philanthropy which has a lasting impact in our community.
