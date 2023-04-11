It’s not often that the message on a billboard gets media coverage. Many billboards are not even noticed by people passing them while driving by.
That is not the case with two recent billboards in Laurens County.
The first billboard to go up was located off I-385 and is said to promote a message of inclusion and acceptance, according to the organization Alliance for Full Acceptance (AFFA). The billboard read, “REJOICE! GOD LOVES TRANS KIDS.”
This billboard and the message it sends didn’t sit well with true conservatives in Laurens County.
Luke Rankin, chair of the Laurens County Republican Party and member of Laurens County Council spoke out against the message.
“God loves all children but unfortunately, AFFA is using partial truths to promote grooming and perversion of the most innocent among us, the children. God loves everyone but not the sin. We must stand up for what is right and true.”
The billboard and Rankin’s statement generated great interest among like-minded conservatives in Laurens County.
A GiveSendGo account was setup and within days, Rankin and his team raised the money to replace the sign. The new billboard reads “God made them male and female. Mark 10:6 Paid for by Laurens County Conservatives.”
Support for the conservative message continues and plans are in the works to secure additional billboards to combat the sentiments of AFFA.
“Today, we celebrate a new billboard in Laurens County - one that proclaims God’s simple truth. We are proud, not only to push back against LGBTQ progressivism in our community, but also to stand by God’s word and what the Bible has to say about sexuality. Regardless of what politicians and scientists tell us, God declared from the beginning that there are only two genders: male and female,” said Rankin. “It’s that simple. So, it’s up to us to protect our children, families, and communities against ideology that would dare question God’s created order. The overwhelming support I received to do this billboard has been unbelievable. Our community is alert and active and that is exciting to see. This is just the beginning.”
