The newly formed Laurens County Fair Foundation (LCFF) approved its first-ever grant applications at its May 2023 monthly meeting.
Recipients of this year’s awards were Bridging the Gap, for their Home Plate project; Clinton Canopy, for a set of stairs leading downhill to a new picnic area at Millers Fork Trail; First Presbyterian Church, for milk for their Backpack Program; Laurens County Humane Society, for equipment for their surgical suite; Laurens County Museum, for a computer for cataloging; and Straight Street, for LED lights and ceiling tiles.
Each of these organizations exhibited that the community’s quality of life would be enhanced through implementing their plans.
The LCFF traces its lineage to the Laurens County Fair Association, which ceased to exist shortly after the sale of its fairgrounds to Laurens County as part of the Laurens County Capital Sales Tax project. Funds that were in the Fair Association’s account were rolled into the Fair Foundation’s investment account, effectively ending the Fair Association.
The Fair Association was an integral part of Laurens County for nearly a full century, having been incorporated on August 30, 1938. The sole purpose of this organization was to raise funds for worthy causes and distribute these funds in a fair and unbiased manner.
The LCFF will continue this legacy of public service and invites any 501c3 within Laurens County to apply for assistance. The deadline for 2024 grant funding requests is December 31, 2023. Send a request for the application form to LCFF, P.O. Box 37, Laurens, S.C. 29360.
