Laurens County First Steps and local community organizations are teaming up to raise awareness and prevent child abuse. On Friday, April 14, Laurens County First Steps invites children and families to the Laurens Plaza at the Square for the Child Abuse Prevention/Celebrate Safe Children Event from 3pm to 7pm.
This event is a fun and educational opportunity for families to come together and learn about child abuse prevention and to celebrate safe children. There will be food vendors, games, activities, and resources available for parents and children, with local children performing, as well as engaging speakers.
Over 20 organizations will be participating in the event. The Children’s Museum of the Upstate will have the Imagination Playground. Imagination Playground’s big blocks are an innovative playground equipment system that transforms any space into a play space that encourages learning, social development, movement, and fun.
To further support the community, organizers will be collecting non-perishable food, canned goods, and diapers for the Laurens Baptist Association. They may be brought to the event or dropped off at the Laurens County First Steps office, located at 1029 West Main Street in Laurens.
For more information, please contact Laurens County First Steps at erable@laurens55.org or 864-984-8130.
