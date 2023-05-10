Laurens County First Steps, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing early childhood education and support to families in Laurens County, recently announced its participation in the NASCAR Day Giveathon 2023.
Laurens County First Steps has been chosen as one of 26 South Carolina beneficiaries of the NASCAR Day Giveathon. The NASCAR Day Giveathon will take place for 75 hours, beginning at 5pm on Tuesday, May 16 through 8pm on Friday, May 19. This is a nationwide event that brings together fans, drivers, and teams to raise money for charitable organizations across the country.
Specific funds from this Giveathon will expand the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to include all children birth to five in Laurens County and install three StoryWalk® Projects. The StoryWalk® Projects is an innovative and delightful way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time. Pages from a children's book are installed in permanent display cases which are placed along an outdoor path.
To donate, beginning at 5pm on Tuesday, May 16 through 8pm on Friday, May 19, please visit https://laurensfirststeps.org/ and click on the event, this will take you directly to the NASCAR Day Givathon donation page. Every donation counts, no matter how big or small, and will go directly to supporting the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and the StoryWalk® Projects.
