SC DHEC is pursuing a healthier community and better treatment for their patients with a return to a facility on Catherine Street in Laurens. The move was celebrated at a reception on Friday.
The Catherine Street location once housed the Laurens County Health Dept. for years before moving to a location on 93 Human Services Rd. near the Laurens County Hospital. This location also once housed the adminstrative offices for Laurens County and the administrative offices for the Laurens Glass Plant.
DHEC Upstate Administrator Lummie Young III was instrumental in the relocation of facilities. He says that it has been a long process bringing DHEC back to this building.
“It's been a long journey,” Young said. “To make it safe for our clients and our team, we had to make a move, so it feels great to have it open and have everyone settled”.
The new facility holds seven exam rooms. When entering you will see three window service stations and two sides. There are two waiting rooms which is unusual in modern health clinics. The reason there are two sides, and two waiting rooms is due to the building being used during the course of segregation.
Putting the facility together with the history of it was big for Young to give the building a new beginning and make it modern.
“This is an example of how you can take something that was old, outdated and make it new, fresh, and wholesome for everyone,” Young said.
When originally seeing the layout of the building, Young said it was a whirlwind seeing the remnants of segregation still there. Once recognizing what was there, he knew that he wanted to do something positive.
“Once I got over that hump, I wanted to make sure it was right. We just got to work and started looking at what we can do,” Young said.
The previous building had problems with the flooring. Director of DHEC Public Health Dr. Brannon Traxler says that having a quality facility locally gives access to people who now don’t have to travel outside the county.
“This puts those services truly in the heart of their community. They don't have to travel to another upstate county and it's here in their own area,” Traxler said.
Some of the services the facility offers are Women, Infants and Children (WIC), STD/HIV, immunizations and opioid overdose kits. They also have health educators based in the facility that go out and teach the community.
“People deserve to be seen in a nice facility. If you go inside here, the county has done a superb job renovating this facility for us. It's the kind of place anybody want to come and be seen. I think that this will be an incredible asset for the people of Laurens County and really will help us by working with them to make this a healthier place,” Agency Director Dr. Edward Simmer said.
The goal for the facility is to make the county all around healthier.
“We want to see all of it improved, because when we improve when we see positive changes in people's outcomes, then we're making progress,” Simmer said.
