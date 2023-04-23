The Laurens County Humane Society (LCHS) is turning old, gently worn shoes into funds for the organization.
From April 1 until June 14, shoes can be dropped off at the humane society, located at 793 Poplar Street in Clinton.
The shoes collected go to support micro-enterprises businesses. These businesses are small, usually consisting of one person. In some cases, it may be run by a family or groups of friends.
"LCHS is a no-kill shelter in Laurens County. They do not receive federal or state funding and rely on private donations to stay open. Please help us help the animals by donating your gently used shoes," said Jill Mechling.
The humane society is open Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday.
For more information, contact Mechling by email at jill@laurenshumane.org.
