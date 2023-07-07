On Saturday, July 8, 2023, the Laurens County Humane Society will host their Chips and Tips Event, in which they will offer a variety of services for dogs, cats and rabbits with no appointment necessary.
The Humane Society will offer a $10 nail trim, $20 microchipping, $14 Heartworm testing, $10/pill for Heartworm prevention and $5 dewormer (hooks and rounds). They also offer a 1 month Flea and Tick treatment for $20.
Vaccines available include Rabies for $10, Bordetella for $12, Feline FVRCP for $12 and DHPP for $15.
Only cash or card payment is accepted, with a $5 transaction fee for card.
Proof of Rabies Vaccination or purchase of the Rabies Vaccine is required before any other service can be provided.
With the large turnout that its expected for the event, the Humane Society asks that you park in designated areas and leave all pets in the vehicles. Check-in is at the building entrance, and pets will be seen on a first come, first serve basis.
All cats and rabbits are required to be kept in a carrier, and dogs must be either on a leash or in a carrier as well.
The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Laurens County Humane Society, located at 793 Poplar Street, Clinton, SC.
Upcoming Chips and Tips Events are also scheduled for August 18 and September 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.