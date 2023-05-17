Start your summer reading journey June 1 at the Laurens County Libraries. This year’s theme is Traveling Tales.
Each participant will receive a special tracking card to record their reading progress. Twelve books or twelve hours must be read by August 1 to qualify for one of the grand prizes. The card also gives you the option to visit one of the contributing local businesses or attend a library event and get a sticker equal to one story/one-hour. That will also qualify you for a grand prize.
Library events will take place throughout the summer with popular presentations by The Columbia Marionette Theater, Professor Whizzpop, and the South Carolina Aquarium. New for us this year is Science on Wheels—a Roper Mountain Science Center program.
The kickoff to summer reading celebration will be held at both libraries on June 5.
Information on summer reading, including the grand prizes, can be found on the library website, www.lcpl.org, or in the current newsletter. Stop by any of the three library branches—Clinton, Laurens, Bookmobile—to obtain a tracking card and hit the reading road.
