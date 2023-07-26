The Joanna community could become a horse-riding destination for South Carolina and beyond based on the action Tuesday evening of the Laurens County Council.
Council gave Thomas Higgs, county administrator, and Andy Howard, director of parks, recreation and tourism, authority to negotiate a non-binding contract to acquire 330 acres adjoining the Sumter National Forest, and linking to Joanna.
Howard said the best use of the land would be an equestrian park, linked to a small horse-riding segment of the mountains-to- the-sea Palmetto Trail.
To acquire the property - part of a 3,000 acre site controlled by the SC Nature Conservancy - Laurens County would have to pay a match of $200,000.
That expense, Howard said, would enable the county to conserve and develop $1 Million worth of rural property, something that is rapidly vanishing in fast-growing South Carolina.
“You won’t ride your horse on 5 acres of land, (but) people WILL ride their horses on 330 acres of land,” Howard said, of the potential to make Joanna a wide-ranging tourism destination. “People will travel to ride their horses and there is not a place to do that around here.”
Documents related to the land acquisition are on the county’s website under the agenda packet for the council’s July 25 meeting. The session is video-recorded on the County website.
Howard said the land, right now, could be forested, and that would offset the $200,000 acquisition cost.
He said he would oppose clear-cutting, opting instead for a timber-harvesting approach.
There is a chance the county could acquire the property without a direct link to tax money, in the form of the county surplus or development funds. Higgs and Howard were authorized to “travel the state” looking for grant funding, perhaps from the overall site-owner, the SC Nature Conservancy, and/or other sources.
“They acquire property not to just buy it and hold it. They (the conservancy) want to put it to use, for recreation or forestry,” Howard said. “This is a win for Laurens County as far as conserving our natural resources. If we don’t get a grant, we don’t do it (but) this is a wonderful opportunity.
“I don’t ask for things that don’t matter. But this matters.”
Howard said the Sumter National Forest is open to having an equestrian trails link on the 2,200 acres it will be acquiring from the Nature Conservancy (Upstate Forever is in line to acquire 70 acres).
Howard said if Laurens County develops an equestrian park, it would have to strictly adhere to a No-ATVs policy for the horse trails. Council Chairman Brown Patterson asked for continuing updates on the proposal, and asked Howard to develop a cost-projection on ancillary facilities, like restrooms and picnic shelters - a “picture of the beginning” of an equestrian park.
Laurens County does not allow hunting in any of its parks, so there would be no hunting allowed in an equestrian park, Howard said. But, the National Forest does allow hunting and, for safety reasons, that’s why there are not more equestrian trails in the Sumter National Forest, Howard said.
To develop the park, county staff would have to cut trails, but Howard said horse trails are not complicated to construct.
“The Nature Conservancy wants to partner with Laurens County,” he said. “They are on Hwy 56 at Belfast — they sell large tracts to state agencies like DNR (for hunting and game management). They are working hard to help us with the funding because they want to see Joanna become a destination.”
Also, equestrian is a component of another Laurens County project - a brand new, first-of-its-kind-in-this-county Agriculture and Business Center to be constructed in Laurens.
Part of the Capital Projects Sales Tax passed by voters in the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election funding 16 community enhancement projects, this one - the Ag Center - will be ground-broken on Saturday, Aug. 12, at a 10 a.m. ceremony at the Laurens County Fairgrounds (next to Aldi, just off the Hwy 76 By-pass).
It is the largest project to be funded by the Capital Projects Sales Tax, at a budgeted $7.98 Million cost.
(Note: a CPST link charting the projects’ progress is available for inspection at: laurenscounty.us)
