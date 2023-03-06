The Laurens County 2023 Municipal Elections will be held on Tuesday, March 7. Polls will be open from 7am to 7pm.
Winners in all contests are determined by majority (run off) method. A runoff election (if needed) will be conducted Tuesday, March 21.
Elections in Laurens County include:
City of Laurens – Mayor
Randy Garrett
Nathan Senn – incumbent
Alicia Latrina Sullivan
Laurens City Council - Dist. 3
Cassandra Campbell – incumbent
Laurens City Council – Dist. 5
Martin Lowry – incumbent
Laurens City Council – Dist. 6
Johnnie Bolt – incumbent
Jeremy Hudson
Laurens CPW – Seat 1
Tomika Craig - incumbent
Laurens CPW – Seat 2
Jeff Thompson - incumbent
Town Of Gray Court – Mayor
Stellartean B Jones – incumbent
Gray Court Town Council (Vote for 2)
Laura B Cook
Nadine Phillip – incumbent
City of Clinton – Mayor
Leonard Pitts
Randy Randall
Ronnie Roth
Clinton City Council – Dist. 2
Shaquille Harp
Kenneth Ken Turner
Reginald I Vance
Anita H Williams
Clinton City Council – Dist. 4
Gary Kuykendall – incumbent
Vernon E McCall
Stewart Owens
Clinton City Council – Dist. 6
Andy Howard
Megan P Walsh - incumbent
Town of Waterloo – Town Council (Vote for 2)
Johnny Cheeks – incumbent
Gina Fleeman
