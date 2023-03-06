I voted stickers

The Laurens County 2023 Municipal Elections will be held on Tuesday, March 7. Polls will be open from 7am to 7pm. 

Winners in all contests are determined by majority (run off) method.  A runoff election (if needed) will be conducted Tuesday, March 21.

Elections in Laurens County include: 

City of Laurens – Mayor

Randy Garrett

Nathan Senn – incumbent

Alicia Latrina Sullivan

Laurens City Council - Dist. 3 

Cassandra Campbell – incumbent

Laurens City Council – Dist. 5

Martin Lowry – incumbent

Laurens City Council – Dist. 6

Johnnie Bolt – incumbent

Jeremy Hudson            

Laurens CPW – Seat 1

Tomika Craig - incumbent

Laurens CPW – Seat 2

Jeff Thompson - incumbent 

Town Of Gray Court – Mayor

Stellartean B Jones – incumbent

Gray Court Town Council (Vote for 2)

Laura B Cook

Nadine Phillip – incumbent

City of Clinton – Mayor

Leonard Pitts

Randy Randall              

Ronnie Roth                  

Clinton City Council – Dist. 2

Shaquille Harp

Kenneth Ken Turner              

Reginald I Vance          

Anita H Williams          

Clinton City Council – Dist. 4

Gary Kuykendall – incumbent

Vernon E McCall          

Stewart Owens             

Clinton City Council – Dist. 6

Andy Howard

Megan P Walsh - incumbent          

Town of Waterloo – Town Council (Vote for 2)

Johnny Cheeks – incumbent

Gina Fleeman