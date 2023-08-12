The Cavalry Commander Lecture Series continues Tuesday, August 15, 7:00 PM, at the Laurens County Museum. Durant Ashmore, historian and battlefield preservationist, will talk about the Revolutionary War activities and accomplishments of Henry “Light-horse Harry” Lee.
Lee joined Washington’s army at the beginning of the Revolution and progressed to Lieutenant Colonel in the Dragoons in the Southern Theater of the war. His son was Robert E. Lee.
The fourth lecture in the Cavalry Commander series on August 22 will be about James McCall. Jane Black Thomas, Revolutionary War Heroine, will be the subject of a lecture on Tuesday, September 12, by Sheila Ingle, a member of the SC 250th Revolutionary War Commission’s speakers Board.
The Laurens County Museum is located at 116 South Public Square, Laurens, SC. The lecture is open to the public. There is a suggested donation of $5 for non-members of the Museum. Members and those 18 years old and under are free. Memberships are available that evening. For more information, call (864)681-3678 or go to laurenscountymuseum.org.
