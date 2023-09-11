Sixty miles on horse back in the dead of night through forests and rivers in 1780 was no small feat for a lady in Colonial times. Hear the story of the ride of Jane Black Thomas through Laurens County at the next Revolutionary War Lecture at the Laurens County Museum on Tuesday, September 12 at 7:00 PM.
Sheila Ingle, a member of the SC American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission Speakers Board will tell this amazing heroine’s tale. The Laurens County Revolution 250th Committee is co-sponsor of this program.
Ingle, an award winning author and educator from Spartanburg, has chosen to write about the lives of the women in Revolutionary War times and other historical topics. After being chosen for the Daughters of the American Revolution National Historic Preservation Award, Ingle said, ”It is so important that we teach our students and ourselves about our history. I’m honored to be a part of preserving the history of the forgotten heroines of the American Revolutionary War.”
The Laurens County Museum is located at 116 South Public Square, Laurens, SC. There is a suggested donation of $5 for those not members of the Museum. No donation for members and those 18 years old and under. Laurens County Museum memberships will be available that evening.
For more information, call (864)681-3678, or visit www.Laurenscountymuseum.org and the Laurens County Museum Facebook page.
