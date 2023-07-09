The Laurens County Museum Revolutionary War Lecture Series continues with a lecture about Laurens County’s own Dicey Langston.
Rev. Dr. Paul Wood, Jr., will speak on Tuesday, July 18, at 7:00 PM, about teenager Laodicea Langston, “Dicey”, and her many acts of bravery as a Patriot in Laurens County. Dicey was a spy and defender of her home and family as she risked her life for the Patriot cause.
A United Methodist minister, Dr. Wood, made the American Revolution in the South his hobby five years ago. His article on Dicey Langston was the first to be published by the SC Sestercentennial 250th Commission. He is currently doing research on William “Bloody Bill” Cunningham.
The lecture is sponsored by the Laurens County Revolutionary War 250th Committee and is free for Laurens County Museum Members and those 18 years of age and under. There is a suggested minimum donation of $5 for non-members.
The museum will soon be featuring a four-week lecture series - “The Cavalry Commanders”. The role of the cavalry in the Revolutionary War will be discussed by Upstate historian Durant Ashmore. The four commanders highlighted will be Banastre Tarleton on August 1, William Washington on August 8, Light Horse Harry Lee on August 15, and James McCall on August 22. Each lecture will begin at 7:00 PM.
The Laurens County Museum is located at 116 South Public Square in Laurens. For more information, call (864)681-3678, visit laurenscountymuseum.org or visit the Laurens County Museum Facebook Page.
