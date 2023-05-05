Want to learn to put your genealogical research into a form your children and grandchildren will want to see? Come to the Laurens County Museum on May 9 and 16 at 7:00 PM for a free class on how to computerize your family genealogy research.
Retired teacher and avid genealogist Ronnie Taylor will teach the class. Participants are asked to pre-register by calling (864) 681-3678 and bring their own Microsoft-compatible computer. This is not a class to learn how to do the research, but to learn how to put the research in a nice form that will be easy to pass down.
The Laurens County Museum is located at 116 South Public Square in Laurens. The class is free and open to the public. Please call and reserve your place. For more information, call (864)681-3678, go to www.laurenscountymuseum.org or visit Laurens County Museum Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.