The Laurens County Museum Revolutionary War lecture series continues in August with four lectures about the Cavalry Commanders.
Historian and battlefield preservationist Durant Ashmore will speak on Tuesdays, August 1-22, at 7:00 PM at the Laurens County Museum.
Stories about the best cavalry commanders of the Revolutionary War will be told. All fought in South Carolina, heroes and villain alike. Ashmore will begin on August 1 with British General Banastre Tarleton and continue with William Washington on August 8, Light Horse Harry Lee on August 15, and James McCall on August 22.
The lectures are open to the public and will be held at the Laurens County Museum, located at 116 South Public Square in Laurens. There is a suggested donation of $5 for non-members and no donation for museum members and those 18 years old and under. The Laurens County Museum is a non-profit organization supported by memberships. Memberships are available each evening of the lectures.
For more information, call the museum at (864)681-3678, go to Laurenscountymuseum.org, or visit Laurens County Museum Facebook page.
