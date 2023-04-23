Historian and author Richard Fowler will discuss the tragic tale of Henry and John Laurens, a father and son who were on the front lines of the struggle for independence from Britain, on Tuesday, April 25 at noon at the Laurens County Museum, located at 116 South Public Square in Laurens.
Fowler has written several books and was editor of the Discovering Laurens County book series. He taught the five-week “Colonial Life in the Upstate” class for the Laurens County Museum and USC-Union at Laurens. His book “Henry and John Laurens…Tragic Heroes” will be available for purchase.
There is a suggested donation of $5 for non-members of the museum and no donation for members and those 18-years-old and under. For more information on this lunch and learn event, call (864)681-3678, visit laurenscountymuseum.org or visit the Laurens County Museum Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.