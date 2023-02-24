The next Revolutionary War Lecture at the Laurens County Museum on March 7 at 7:00 PM will feature historian Jim Piecuch, PhD, author of Three Peoples, One King.
This lecture is sponsored by the Laurens County Revolutionary War 250th Committee.
Books have been written about the generals and wealthy who fought and led armies in the Revolutionary War. But, what about those who were not Patriots, or were enslaved people or Native Americans who joined the British in their cause during the Revolutionary War in the southern colonies? Piecuch addresses the unheralded.
“Jim Piecuch rescues the lost stories of the Loyalists of the Lower South—white, black, and red…,” wrote Gary B. Nash, professor emeritus of history, University of California, Los Angeles. His book will be available for purchase on March 7.
There is a suggested donation of $5 for non-Museum members. No donation is suggested for LCMA members and those 18 years old and under.
The Laurens County Museum is located at 116 South Public Square in Laurens. Visit www.laurenscountymuseum.org, the Laurens County Museum Facebook page, or call (864)681-3678.
