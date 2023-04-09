The Upstate network of Keep South Carolina Beautiful affiliates are coordinating a friendly litter cleanup challenge for the month of April to celebrate the Great American Cleanup and Earth Day.
Each county will hold a number of cleanups and support as many volunteers as possible during the event date range. At the competition’s end, all the work done by volunteers will be tallied and one county will walk away victorious.
Where: Anderson, Greenwood, Greenville, Laurens, Newberry, Spartanburg, and Pickens
County Coordinators: Keep Anderson County Beautiful, Keep Greenwood County Beautiful, Keep Greenville County Beautiful, Keep Laurens County Beautiful, Keep Newberry County Beautiful, Keep OneSpartanburg County Beautiful, Keep Pickens County Beautiful
When: The competition starts on April 1 and ends on Earth Day weekend (April 23).
Why: Litter is not unique to South Carolina, but it is the challenge to address in our communities. This friendly litter cleanup competition is a way to work together, support each other, share ideas, create widespread awareness, and rally support from our communities, local businesses, and government entities.
Who can participate: Everyone, including government agencies but only volunteers are allowed to compete. No government paid crews work is allowed to be included in the weight totals. If a private company or organization is willing to pay their employees to volunteer, that is allowed.
How to win: The winner will be determined by the weight totals of the litter removed. Each trash bag of litter that is collected by volunteers will be worth 15lbs and larger items will be given weight totals based off of their average weight. The county whose volunteers have removed the most weight during the event will be the winner
How to sign up in your area: Linktree- https://linktr.ee/UpstateTeamUpCleanUp
To participate in Laurens County, contact Courtney at cstonell@laurenscounty.org or 864-871-6031.
