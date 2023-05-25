Lauren Kelly, Jaimie Neely, and Alyssa Traynham, of Laurens County, recently were recognized in a Nurse Pinning Ceremony for spring graduates of Piedmont Technical College (PTC). Each earned an Associate in Science, major in Nursing.
Laurens County Nursing graduates receive pins
- STAFF REPORT
