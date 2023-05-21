The 2023 Laurens County Officer of the Year will be recognized during a program on Wednesday, May 24 at the Laurens County campus of Piedmont Technical College, located at 663 Medical Ridge Road in Clinton.
Complimentary breakfast will be served at 7:30am and the program will begin at 8am. The guest speaker will be Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis.
Nominees for the 2023 Laurens County Officer of the Year are: Lt. Timothy Byrd - Laurens County Sheriff's Office, SRO David Lollis - Clinton Police Department and Sgt. Casey Jones - Laurens Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.