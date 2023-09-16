The Laurens County Revolutionary War 250 Committee used their recent meeting to start a dialogue with local educators in the area.
The Sestercentennial celebration is the 250-year anniversary of the American Revolutionary War. Every county except one in South Carolina has their own committee dedicated to teaching history of the war. They recently had their latest meeting Tuesday in the Laurens County Museum.
The committee is looking to now expand their step into the education portion and bring in the aspect of students. Committee chairman Ernie Segars saw Tuesday as a success and a step forward to getting them closer to their goal of having Laurens County play a part in the statewide celebration of the American Revolution.
“We think this is our next major effort with the educational community, to try to get young people and teachers involved in our rich history of this county,” Segars said.
It is estimated that there are around 400 Revolutionary War sites in South Carolina. The committee has 14 sites landmarked so far within Laurens County. The sites include:
- Battle of Mudlick Creek
- Blockhouse
- Culbertson’s Back Country Settlement
- Dicey Langston Homeplace
- Hammond’s Store
- Haye’s Station
- Kellett’s Blockhouse
- Liberty Springs Presbyterian Church
- Fort Lindley
- Musgrove Mill
- Fort Ridgeway
- Rosemont
- Fort Rutledge
- Fort William
The committee is looking to use educational sources to connect kids and adults to these sites. The idea ranges from field trips to bringing historical sites into their lesson plans.
“We've got all the folks that know history that can impart that information to young folks,” Segars said.
One of the benefits of having education on board is the financial side of it. One of the main supporters of this effort is Laurens County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Amanda Munyan.
“Tourism is a big piece of the role that we play for the community. I think that it's important that we continue to work on ways to educate our youth, whether it come to the Revolutionary War, tourism, and all the different aspects that we have here in Laurens County that we need to highlight,” Munyan said.
“I think it's important that we work along with our educators,” Munyan said.
The committee’s goals are to preserve the history of the American Revolution in Laurens County and allow access to various resources and sites, according to their website. It also states they want to educate the community on the area's significance by promoting research and tourism.
“Having the educators is important, they know their students, they know their standards, they know how to get it to them,” Chaplain of the Laurens 250 Committee Dianne Culbertson said.
The vision of the committee says that they want to connect the world to the history, places, principles, and events of the American Revolution in Laurens County, according to their website.
The committee is looking to have their next meeting Oct. 16 at the Laurens County Museum. They plan to meet once each month.
The Sestercentennial committee’s website is https://www.laurenscounty250.com/.
