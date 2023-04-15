Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) will thank and acknowledge their volunteers during Volunteer Appreciation Week, April 17-21.
"Thank you for your love for our students," said District 55 in a release. "We are very grateful. You are a very special part of LCSD 55."
LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca C. Thomas said, “On behalf of the entire school district, I want to express our sincere gratitude to all of our volunteers who have generously given their time, energy, and talents to support our students. Your dedication and commitment to our schools have made a tremendous impact, and we are so grateful for your contributions. Thank you for all that you do, and for being such an important part of our school community. Your kindness, generosity, and selflessness inspire us all to be better, and we feel fortunate to have you as our partners in education.”
The volunteer liaison from each school will be recognized for their dedicated work at a drop-in at the LCSD 55 District Office on April 17.
If you would like to volunteer in LSD55, please contact Lynne Todd (District Volunteer Coordinator) at 864-681-3648 or your child’s school.
