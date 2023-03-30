The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the Fist Bump Friday initiative on Friday, March 31 at select Laurens County schools.
Deputies will greet students at the start of their day with a fist bump or high five and words of encouragement. The LCSO did their first Fist Bump Friday in September.
"This type of community engagement allows children to have a positive interaction with law enforcement," said the LCSO in a release. "We look forward to seeing the children and school staff this Friday."
Participating schools include:
Ford Elementary
Hickory Tavern
Gray Court
Laurens Academy
Waterloo Elementary
Laurens District 55 High School
Joanna Woodson Elementary
