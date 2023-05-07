Sheriff Reynolds and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office invites the public to the ribbon cutting of their new evidence facility, located 150 Templeton Road in Laurens, on Thursday, May 11 at 10:30am.
“Our former location for storing evidence has deteriorated," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "In addition to that, state standard and procedures are constantly evolving. This was an urgent necessity. It is necessary to meet state requirements as well as provide a secure location for evidence, so this new facility is certainly welcomed. We now have a safe and efficient working environment for our evidence custodians.”
