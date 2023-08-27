The results of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's (SC DHEC) 2022 Solid Waste Management report are in, and Laurens County emerged as a leader in sustainable waste management practices.
The report reveals that Laurens County has met the 2022 recycling and disposal rate goals set by the state, reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible waste management.
Laurens County's recycling rate soared to 60 percent, outshining the mandated 50 percent goal. The county's disposal rate stood at a mere 3.15 pounds per person per day, well below the state's 3.25-pound target. The county generated 76,819 tons of solid waste, recycling 46,210 tons, and disposing of only 30,609 tons.
In early 2022, Chris Gurga, Laurens County Solid Waste manager, worked with Courtney Stonell, Keep Laurens County Beautiful (KLCB) Affiliate Coordinator, to develop a plan to engage local businesses and industries. These partnerships play a pivotal role in driving positive change and fostering a culture of sustainability. The impact of their efforts is reflected in Laurens County's performance in the SC DHEC report.
"As a community, we are making a conscious effort to create less waste and promote responsible waste management practices," said Stonell. "Through collaborative endeavors and a shared commitment, we can continue to build a greener, cleaner future for Laurens County."
