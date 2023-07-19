USC UNION LAURENS LOCATION.jpg

USC Union has named 66 students to the President’s List and 71 students to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. Also, 16 Palmetto College students have been named to the President’s List and 11 to the Dean’s List.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must be full – time with a semester grade point average of 4.0. Those named to the Dean’s List are full-time students with a semester GPA above 3.5.

USC Union President’s List

Taylor Adair, Spartanburg SC

Helena Alexander, York SC

Alexandra Bell, Charlotte NC

William Berry, Edgefield SC

Tamika Boler, Carlisle SC

Nicholas Boswell, Ruby SC

Brooke Bowles, North Augusta SC

Austin Bozard, Saint Mathews SC

Molli Butler, Buffalo SC

Sophia Caley, Columbia SC

Merryn Cantrell, Pacolet SC

Emma Chapman, Newberry SC

Hannah Copeland, Buffalo SC

Brian Coyle, Lexington SC

Bryson Daniel, Fayetteville GA

Thomas Dartez, Greenville SC

Kellie Egeland, Clinton SC

Porter Faulkner, Hickory Grove SC

Annelisa Fitz, West Columbia SC

Emalee Garner, Pacolet SC

Timothy Garner, Union SC

Kallee Garner, Union SC

Lydia Gault, Pacolet SC

Madison Goossens, Goose Creek SC

Elijah Gregory, Union SC

Riley Gregory, Jonesville SC

Tim Groenenberg, Germany

Eden Harris, North Augusta SC

Hannah Heatherly, Jonesville SC

Reagan Henderson, Spartanburg SC

Lauren Hines, Pacolet SC

Catherine Hodson, Saint Marys GA

Sophia Honeycutt, Clinton SC

Za’kyah Jeter-Walton, Union SC

Janie Knox, Union SC

April Latham, Union SC

Julie Latham, Union SC

Kristians Levenstiens, Arvada CO

Bianca Monteith, Westminster SC

Isa Murati, Switzerland

Matigan Nettles, Bonneau SC

Jonathan Overton, Spartanburg SC

Katie Painter, Union SC

Annesley Phillips, Union, SC

Elizabeth Pruitt, Buffalo SC

Alexander Ramirez-Bernal, Buffalo SC

Kelis Rodgers, Roebuck SC

Gabriel Rushing, Ware Shoals SC

Shamya Smith, Union SC

Karsyn Sprouse, Spartanburg SC

Nico Steinweg, Germany

Andrew Stephens, Columbia SC

Mason Stepp, Waynesville NC

Owen Stikeleather, West Columbia SC

Brianna Storch, Monroe NC

Rebecca Thornton, Jonesville SC

Hannah Truett, Sumter SC

Luke Tschimpke, Jacksonville FL

Katelyn Turner, Pamplico SC

Trent Turner, Waynesville NC

Tyler Vespe, Lancaster SC

Steven Ward, Woodruff SC

April Wesley, Simpsonville SC

Lillie-Grace Williford, Union SC

Molly Winstead, Pacolet SC

Niklas Winter, Germany

USC Union Dean’s List

Tykaylee Altman, Carlisle SC

Emily Anthony, Union SC

Jenna Baty, Spartanburg SC

Andrew Baxley, Mauldin SC

Jamarri Booker, Buffalo SC

Caleb Bright, Union SC

Kenneth Britt, Lugoff SC

Nathan Campbell, Pawley’s Island SC

William Childers, Union SC

Cadence Clayton, Lyman SC

Ansley Connelly, Reevesville SC

Carleigh Cooke, Gaffney SC

Amber Cooklin, Beaufort SC

Brayden Corn, Hendersonville NC

Robert Craig, Gaston SC

Luke Davis, Union SC

Sydney Dunlap, Laurens SC

Ansleigh Erwin, Union SC

Jak Everett, Palmetto GA

Kate Everett, Fountain Inn SC

Albert Farmer, Prosperity SC

Jordan-Janai Felder-Creech, Irmo SC

Jose Fernandez, Beaufort SC

Rachel Gallman, Union SC

Clayton Goff, Sumter SC

Cierra Goldman, Jonesville SC

Jacob Gregory, Moreland SC

Mary Ada Heithold, Clinton SC

Colby Helms, Rock Hill SC

Gillian Hughes, Abbeville SC

Melinda Hullett, Union SC

Cole Hunter, Greer SC

Tanner Larkin, Greensboro GA

Michael Leone, Dallas GA

Michael Lester, West Columbia SC

Asher Lewis, West Columbia SC

Jordan Lipsey, Spartanburg SC

Steven Lopez, Saluda SC

Edward Love, Florence SC

Hayden Lyons, Sumter SC

Matheus Mateus, Brazil

Maximus Moriarty, United Kingdom

Michael Murphy, United Kingdom

Austin Parrish, Irving TX

Marcos Perez-Gonzales, Mauldin SC

Ethan Philips, Lugoff SC

Malik Price, Jonesboro GA

Xiomara Ramirez-Bernal, Buffalo SC

Jonathan Rector, Union SC

Chase Rogers, Warrenville SC

Madeline Rosoff, Bryn Mawr PA

Alexander Simmons, Bluffton SC

Shanya Smith, Union SC

John Sowell West Columbia SC

Audrey Stacks, Rock Hill SC

Jailyn Starnes, Wagner SC

Madison Stephenson, Chester SC

Corenza Stewart, Carlisle SC

Deanna Sweat, Irmo SC

Micah Thacker, Gray Court SC

Alexander Vinlay, Elgin SC

Kinley Webb, Beaufort SC

Lindsey White, Graniteville SC

Jarrett Whitley, Chapin SC

Hayden Whitlock, Union SC

Julia Whitney, Union SC

Bradley Wicker, Lexington SC

Jameon Williams, Fountain Inn SC

Darius Witherspoon, Columbia SC

Seth Woods, Gaffney SC

Scott Young, Fort Mill SC

Palmetto College President’s List

Jennifer Amick, Lexington SC

Kaj Campbell, Fort Mill SC

Geen Chong, Greenville SC

Nikki Cromer, Union SC

Samuel Dyson, St. Petersburg FL

Jane Katryn Enabore, Duncan SC

Brad Fabian, Spring Lake NC

Kristy Garner, Union SC

William Harmon, Prosperity SC

Jasma Hill, Pacolet SC

Caden Jackson, Buffalo SC

Jadyn Kimbrell, Pauline SC

Leeann Pundt, Greenwood SC

Christopher Rogers, Duncan SC

Mary Small, North Augusta SC

Amber Thompson, Laurens SC

Palmetto College Dean’s List

Conner Black, Union SC

Breosha Curbeam, Chester SC

Hannah Exum, Virginia Beach VA

Kindra Horne, Pauline SC

Keivarius McGee, Clinton SC

Heather McNally, Mc Cormick SC

Wende Miller, Gaston SC

Jackson Monroe, Vienna VA

Timothy Padgett, Inman SC

Emily Skidmore, Gray Court SC

Chasmyn Smith, Union SC