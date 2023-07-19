USC Union has named 66 students to the President’s List and 71 students to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. Also, 16 Palmetto College students have been named to the President’s List and 11 to the Dean’s List.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must be full – time with a semester grade point average of 4.0. Those named to the Dean’s List are full-time students with a semester GPA above 3.5.
USC Union President’s List
Taylor Adair, Spartanburg SC
Helena Alexander, York SC
Alexandra Bell, Charlotte NC
William Berry, Edgefield SC
Tamika Boler, Carlisle SC
Nicholas Boswell, Ruby SC
Brooke Bowles, North Augusta SC
Austin Bozard, Saint Mathews SC
Molli Butler, Buffalo SC
Sophia Caley, Columbia SC
Merryn Cantrell, Pacolet SC
Emma Chapman, Newberry SC
Hannah Copeland, Buffalo SC
Brian Coyle, Lexington SC
Bryson Daniel, Fayetteville GA
Thomas Dartez, Greenville SC
Kellie Egeland, Clinton SC
Porter Faulkner, Hickory Grove SC
Annelisa Fitz, West Columbia SC
Emalee Garner, Pacolet SC
Timothy Garner, Union SC
Kallee Garner, Union SC
Lydia Gault, Pacolet SC
Madison Goossens, Goose Creek SC
Elijah Gregory, Union SC
Riley Gregory, Jonesville SC
Tim Groenenberg, Germany
Eden Harris, North Augusta SC
Hannah Heatherly, Jonesville SC
Reagan Henderson, Spartanburg SC
Lauren Hines, Pacolet SC
Catherine Hodson, Saint Marys GA
Sophia Honeycutt, Clinton SC
Za’kyah Jeter-Walton, Union SC
Janie Knox, Union SC
April Latham, Union SC
Julie Latham, Union SC
Kristians Levenstiens, Arvada CO
Bianca Monteith, Westminster SC
Isa Murati, Switzerland
Matigan Nettles, Bonneau SC
Jonathan Overton, Spartanburg SC
Katie Painter, Union SC
Annesley Phillips, Union, SC
Elizabeth Pruitt, Buffalo SC
Alexander Ramirez-Bernal, Buffalo SC
Kelis Rodgers, Roebuck SC
Gabriel Rushing, Ware Shoals SC
Shamya Smith, Union SC
Karsyn Sprouse, Spartanburg SC
Nico Steinweg, Germany
Andrew Stephens, Columbia SC
Mason Stepp, Waynesville NC
Owen Stikeleather, West Columbia SC
Brianna Storch, Monroe NC
Rebecca Thornton, Jonesville SC
Hannah Truett, Sumter SC
Luke Tschimpke, Jacksonville FL
Katelyn Turner, Pamplico SC
Trent Turner, Waynesville NC
Tyler Vespe, Lancaster SC
Steven Ward, Woodruff SC
April Wesley, Simpsonville SC
Lillie-Grace Williford, Union SC
Molly Winstead, Pacolet SC
Niklas Winter, Germany
USC Union Dean’s List
Tykaylee Altman, Carlisle SC
Emily Anthony, Union SC
Jenna Baty, Spartanburg SC
Andrew Baxley, Mauldin SC
Jamarri Booker, Buffalo SC
Caleb Bright, Union SC
Kenneth Britt, Lugoff SC
Nathan Campbell, Pawley’s Island SC
William Childers, Union SC
Cadence Clayton, Lyman SC
Ansley Connelly, Reevesville SC
Carleigh Cooke, Gaffney SC
Amber Cooklin, Beaufort SC
Brayden Corn, Hendersonville NC
Robert Craig, Gaston SC
Luke Davis, Union SC
Sydney Dunlap, Laurens SC
Ansleigh Erwin, Union SC
Jak Everett, Palmetto GA
Kate Everett, Fountain Inn SC
Albert Farmer, Prosperity SC
Jordan-Janai Felder-Creech, Irmo SC
Jose Fernandez, Beaufort SC
Rachel Gallman, Union SC
Clayton Goff, Sumter SC
Cierra Goldman, Jonesville SC
Jacob Gregory, Moreland SC
Mary Ada Heithold, Clinton SC
Colby Helms, Rock Hill SC
Gillian Hughes, Abbeville SC
Melinda Hullett, Union SC
Cole Hunter, Greer SC
Tanner Larkin, Greensboro GA
Michael Leone, Dallas GA
Michael Lester, West Columbia SC
Asher Lewis, West Columbia SC
Jordan Lipsey, Spartanburg SC
Steven Lopez, Saluda SC
Edward Love, Florence SC
Hayden Lyons, Sumter SC
Matheus Mateus, Brazil
Maximus Moriarty, United Kingdom
Michael Murphy, United Kingdom
Austin Parrish, Irving TX
Marcos Perez-Gonzales, Mauldin SC
Ethan Philips, Lugoff SC
Malik Price, Jonesboro GA
Xiomara Ramirez-Bernal, Buffalo SC
Jonathan Rector, Union SC
Chase Rogers, Warrenville SC
Madeline Rosoff, Bryn Mawr PA
Alexander Simmons, Bluffton SC
Shanya Smith, Union SC
John Sowell West Columbia SC
Audrey Stacks, Rock Hill SC
Jailyn Starnes, Wagner SC
Madison Stephenson, Chester SC
Corenza Stewart, Carlisle SC
Deanna Sweat, Irmo SC
Micah Thacker, Gray Court SC
Alexander Vinlay, Elgin SC
Kinley Webb, Beaufort SC
Lindsey White, Graniteville SC
Jarrett Whitley, Chapin SC
Hayden Whitlock, Union SC
Julia Whitney, Union SC
Bradley Wicker, Lexington SC
Jameon Williams, Fountain Inn SC
Darius Witherspoon, Columbia SC
Seth Woods, Gaffney SC
Scott Young, Fort Mill SC
Palmetto College President’s List
Jennifer Amick, Lexington SC
Kaj Campbell, Fort Mill SC
Geen Chong, Greenville SC
Nikki Cromer, Union SC
Samuel Dyson, St. Petersburg FL
Jane Katryn Enabore, Duncan SC
Brad Fabian, Spring Lake NC
Kristy Garner, Union SC
William Harmon, Prosperity SC
Jasma Hill, Pacolet SC
Caden Jackson, Buffalo SC
Jadyn Kimbrell, Pauline SC
Leeann Pundt, Greenwood SC
Christopher Rogers, Duncan SC
Mary Small, North Augusta SC
Amber Thompson, Laurens SC
Palmetto College Dean’s List
Conner Black, Union SC
Breosha Curbeam, Chester SC
Hannah Exum, Virginia Beach VA
Kindra Horne, Pauline SC
Keivarius McGee, Clinton SC
Heather McNally, Mc Cormick SC
Wende Miller, Gaston SC
Jackson Monroe, Vienna VA
Timothy Padgett, Inman SC
Emily Skidmore, Gray Court SC
Chasmyn Smith, Union SC
