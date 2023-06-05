Lander University has announced the names of undergraduates from Laurens County who have been named to the prestigious President’s List for the spring semester of 2023.
To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) over the course of the semester and be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate.
Clinton: Marissa Baker; Jalesa Dillard; Olivia Estes; and Keri Lawson.
Cross Hill: Lawren Cochran.
Fountain Inn: Bethany Bagwell; Emily Fleming; Abigail Ladd; Shelby Machado; Anna Slade; Jennifer Weeks; Traylor Calwile; and Audrey Poltorak.
Joanna: James Riddle.
Laurens: Dylan Beaty; Bailey Estes; Lillian Gault; Robert Leopard; Anna Murphy; Jaqueline Rhodes; Peytan Smith; and Sara Templeton.
Ware Shoals: Melanie Batac; Lauren Guthrie; Sabrina Hodges; Kayla Thomas; and Tara Webb.
Waterloo: Kyndal Jordan; and Tori Smith.
