The Laurens Commission of Public Works is implementing a new conduct policy for CPW property.
The new policy is in place to restrict groups known for going into businesses and trying to provoke employees to do something discriminating all while videotaping and taking photos.
LCPW’s new policy states the following;
1. Taking multiple pictures or videoing on CPW property without the prior written consent of the General Manager or Administrative Director of Laurens CPW; or
2. Use of unreasonable vulgar, hostile, or aggressive language or gestures; or
3. Unreasonably loud vocal expressive or unreasonably boisterous physical behavior; or
4. Using electronic or other communication devices in a manner that is unreasonably disruptive of others; or
5. Unreasonably interfering with the free passage of CPW employees or customers; or
6. Loitering or behavior that is unreasonably inconsistent with the normal use for which the CPW property was designed and intended to be used.
This policy shall not be construed in any manner to allow public access to any CPW property or facilities that are not open to the public or that access to is otherwise restricted.
Their new policy was officially adopted on July 10, 2023, after it was unanimously approved by the commission’s board.
