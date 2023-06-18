The Laurens Commission of Public Works commissioners recently approved the acceptance of a bid for $246,250 from Piedmont Western for work on three natural gas valves.
The valve’s issue was detected when an inspection was done to re-grease the valves.
At first, they believed they would need to replace four valves but after repair work was done on one of the valves, it did not need to be replaced.
In other business, the board voted to become a Silver Sponsor ($2,500) for the Laurens Freedom Fest 2023 that will take place on July 3.
Laurens City Marketing and Grants Coordinator, Victoria Davich, was in attendance to present the commissioners with a sponsorship opportunities brochure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.