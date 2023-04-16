At last week’s Laurens Commission of Public Works meeting, the commission was presented with the results of the 2022 annual audit.
Presented by Gary Bailey, of Love Bailey and Associates, LCPW commissioners were told they are in good standing. No journal entries had to be made which means those in charge of finances kept adequate records.
The commission will vote to accept the audit as presented next month.
The Commission also unanimously approved adopting a resolution that awards the bid for circuit breakers for the new Hunter Park substation to the Siemens Corporation. The amount of the bid is $252,780.00.
Siemens Corporation has provided other parts for the substation and that was a factor in choosing them for the circuit breakers.
