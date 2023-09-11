Nearly three acres of land are set to be purchased from inside the Hunter Industrial Park in Laurens, paving the way for an economic development project.
During a Sep. 11 Laurens Commission of Public Works meeting, the board of commissioners approved the sale of the property. The purchase price is $68,750.
The 2.75 acres of land is being bought by MAK Enterprises, based in Anchorage, Alaska. MAK Enterprises will construct a manufacturing facility
“It’s not going to be a very large facility,” General Manager John Young said.
The commission’s water department has a loss of $164,840 since this date last year. The same department has lost $48,753 according to the July financial statements. The previous year-to-date loss was that of $80,461.
The gas department also had a loss of $161,744. They have been positive though at $781,011 since this date last year.
The Natural Gas Division installed four residential gas taps and one commercial tap along with changing 88 gas meters in July.
There were 30 inactive gas taps and meters removed and grade 3 leaks were found during the residential gas leak survey earlier in 2023.
The Water Department installed four new water taps along with two replacement taps while repairing six water leaks during July. There were two new sewer taps installed and two sewer main repairs were needed.
Tree trimming is on-going with workers working on tree removals. There were three poles changed behind United Community Bank and another at 322 Fleming Street.
