Students at Laurens District 55 High School (LDHS) earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.
These programs celebrate students' hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance. The academic honors for rural area, Black, Indigenous, and/or Latino students are an opportunity for students to share their strong academic achievements with colleges and scholarship programs that are seeking to recruit diverse talent.
At LDHS, five students received this academic honor. They are as follows:
- Carson England: National Rural and Small Town Award
- Catalina Helton: National Hispanic Recognition Award, National Rural and Small Town Award
- Emma Liner: National Rural and Small Town Award
- I'Nailyne Darby: National African American Recognition Award, National Rural and Small Town Award
- Ethan Patterson: National Rural and Small Town Award
“We’re thrilled to celebrate our students and recognize them for the great work they’ve been doing. We’re proud of their strong academic performance in the classroom and on College Board assessments like the PSAT/NMSQT®, PSAT™ 10, and AP® exams,” said Lewis Compton, LDHS Principal. “There’s so much that makes our students unique, and receiving this honor reinforces this as an asset for their future.”
The criteria for eligible students include:
- GPA of 3.5 or higher.
- PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of 3 or higher on 2 or more AP Exams in 9th and 10th grade.
- Attend school in a rural area or small town, or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino, or Indigenous/Native.
Eligible students are invited to apply to BigFuture during their sophomore or junior year and are awarded at the start of the next school year in time to share their achievements in high school as they plan for the future. At the same time, colleges and organizations using College Board’s Student Search Service™ can connect directly with awardees during the recruitment process.
