Join the The City of Laurens, Main Street Laurens and Laurens County as they celebrate this year's Independence Day with Laurens Lights the Night.
The event will take place in the heart of Downtown Laurens on July 3, 2023. The Square will close to traffic at 4:00 p.m. in preparation for the event.
The Davidson Brass Band will perform at 5:30 p.m., with the Better than Ezra following on the main stage at 7:00 p.m..
At 8:30 p.m., the event will host their veteran recognition, immediately followed by Capital Cities on the main stage. Capital Cities will be putting on a lazer show. At 10:30 p.m., the firework finale will begin.
Attendees can also expect food, a kids' area and an arts & crafts market. Vendors who wish to set up at these events must have applied for licensure in order to have a table, according to the Laurens Lights the Night Website.
The event will have a clear bag policy, with the exception of diaper bags, which are subject to search. No outside food or alcohol, coolers, weapons or pets are permitted.
Attendees must be 21+ to drink alcohol and must purchase a $5 wristband (cash only).
The event will have a limited amount of ADA parking, which requires a tag or permanent plate on the vehicle. Overflow parking will be at nearby churches and the Laurens County School District 55 Administrative Office. Golf cart shuttle is also available to and from the parking lot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.