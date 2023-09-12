The City of Laurens is joining with several of its local businesses to offer a dream wedding to Ashton Sutherland and Marcus Burlison, and it all began with a unique contest designed to tout Laurens as a wedding destination.
The wedding is scheduled for Friday, September 29 at 6:00 p.m. in the heart of downtown Laurens. Organizers hope this special event will be the start of a long and happy marriage, and that it will showcase the heartwarming sense of community that defines the City of Laurens.
Mayor Nathan Senn, who will officiate the ceremony, said “Our city is honored to host this wedding and to help create a truly special day for this lovely couple. I was delighted to be asked to take part, and I can’t wait to see how the contributions of so many people will come together to celebrate love the love of Sarah and Marcus and Laurens.”
It all began on February 14, 2023 – Valentine’s Day – when a contest was launched offering hopeful lovebirds a chance to win a free wedding in Laurens. Contestants were asked to submit an essay, sharing their love story, and explaining why they should win. A panel of judges reviewed all the entries, and on June 12, Sarah and Marcus were selected as the winners.
At the heart of this extraordinary event is Designs by D and its owner, Diane Smith, who has been working tirelessly alongside several of Laurens other merchants to transform Marcus and Sarah’s dreams into reality.
"Creating this dream wedding has been a labor of love, literally,” said Smith. “We are working together to celebrate the love of these two special people, but also because we love our city. It's been an incredible journey collaborating with our other businesses to showcase all that Laurens has to offer as a wedding destination.”
Organizers point to the beauty of Laurens and the wide variety of resources available to brides and grooms to-be as they tout the city’s potential to host weddings. With its recently renovated venues like the Palmetto Room of the
Bailey Building, Laurens offers picturesque backdrops for any wedding. These venues are within walking distance of several beautiful churches, all of which are stunning options for those wishing to be married in a church setting. From brick-lined alleys to the serene trail along the Little River, couples are certain to find a spot that is perfect for that dream wedding photoshoot.
In addition to Laurens’ abundance of beautiful wedding locations, a myriad of local vendors, merchants, and artisans offer services and products that will make any wedding special. Many of these are taking part in the celebration of Marcus and Sarah’s wedding.
Everything from the bride’s makeup, hair, and nails to the catering and music at the reception will be provided by Laurens businesses.
Sarah and Marcus’ ceremony will take place on the new downtown Plaza – a hub for the community and live music each Friday. A grand reception will follow the ceremony in the Magnolia Room of the Laurens County Museum.
While much of the wedding package the couple won was planned before they won the contest, organizers want to make sure that Sarah and Marcus have a wedding which reflects their own tastes and desires. The couple has chosen to use traditional vows, and a cross belonging to the bride’s family will be featured in the decorations.
“We are eager to extend our community's love to Sarah and Marcus,” said Mayor Senn. “And we hope their story inspires more couples to consider Laurens as their wedding backdrop, or even better, as their home.”
