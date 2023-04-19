The City of Laurens will host their second annual Earth Day Community Cleanup on Thursday, April 20 and Saturday, April 22. City employees and volunteers will come together to show pride in their community by collecting trash and litter in two of Laurens’ neighborhoods.
The first event on April 20 will be a gathering of the employees of the City of Laurens including administration, police, fire, parks and recreation, and sanitation, as well as staff from CPW. City of Laurens and CPW employees will clean up Main Street and surrounding areas in the morning followed by competing in the 2nd Annual Kickball Tournament. The public is invited to come and watch this friendly competition at City Park at 1pm.
Residents can come together in the spirit of community by participating at the Earth Day Community Cleanup on April 22. The two designated meetup spots for volunteers to gather are Fire Station 1 located at 411 Mill Street and Sanders Middle School. City employees will distribute supplies, snacks and water.
Keep Laurens County Beautiful (KLCB) is partnering with the City of Laurens for this event. The goal is to collect as many bags of trash as possible to compete in a statewide competition. KLCB website states, “We are excited to partner with upstate affiliates for a friendly competition. The winning County, with the largest reported pounds of trash collected, will receive an award from Palmetto Pride.”
There is a link to sign up for the Earth Day Community Cleanup on the City of Laurens events page, Facebook page, as well as on the Keep Laurens County Beautiful website.
