Have you ever tried to name each jelly bean flavor without the label?
Jelly Belly’s “true-to-life” flavors are “the bean of choice for all those with the most discerning taste” according to their website. How discerning are you? Find out on April 17 at 4pm at the Laurens Library.
This program is for children ages 6—10. Parents and caregivers are welcome to observe the fun.
For more information, contact Jordan at 864-681-7323 x221. This program is free and open to the public.
The Laurens Library is located at 1017 W. Main Street in Laurens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.