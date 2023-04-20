The Laurens Police Department is asking for assistance from the public to help locate Attempted Murder suspect Aaron Oryan Buter.
On March 12, LPD officers responded to a fight at a restaurant/nightclub. An investigation revealed that Butler allegedly discharged a firearm in the building causing a victim to be hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
Butler is 5-7, 180 lbs. He is actively avoiding law enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the LPD.
If you know his whereabouts, do not approach but please call 911. If you have information and you would like to give a tip on the location of this individual, please call Detective Sgt. Billy Sellers at 864-923-0006 or bsellers@cityoflaurenssc.com.
If you wish to remain anonymous but still want to assist law enforcement, please contact Crime Stoppers of Laurens County at 864-68-CRIME (864-682-7463).
