Laurens District 55 High School alumna Ophrah Kablan will audition for American Idol on Sunday night, March 19, at 8pm on ABC.
Kablan, 20, has been performing in Laurens since she was an 8-year-old contestant in Laurens Jr. Idol. Kablan performed in Laurens Jr. Idol in 2011 and 2012. She also performed in Gospel’s Best as a 10-year-old Ford Elementary student. As she got older, Kablan was crowned the winner of Laurens Idol.
The process for American Idol started with online interviews and that allowed her to secure time to be in front of the judges. During her audition, she sand Aretha Franklin’s “Baby I Love You.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.