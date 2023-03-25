The Laurens Tractor Supply store is supporting Big Blue Marble in developing a school garden that will provide students with an enriched, hands-on learning experience.
"The School Garden Program provides kids with an opportunity to use their hands and minds in a way that's not typically available in a traditional classroom setting," said Christina Eubanks, manager of the Laurens Tractor Supply store. "We are excited to educate students about the origin of their food while encouraging them to continue exploring how the world around them works."
The rural lifestyle retailer, which carries all the supplies necessary to start or sustain a garden, including mulch, live plants, traditional and organic seeds, and garden tools, will provide Big Blue Marble with a starter kit that will assist in the establishment of the garden.
Interested schools can contact or visit the Laurens Tractor Supply store at 864-683-1571 for more information. Laurens Tractor Supply is located at 917 East Main St Ste H.
