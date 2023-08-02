Walmart Fleet Development recently held a graduation ceremony at the Walmart Distribution Center in Laurens.
The seven graduates are part of Walmart’s Associate-to-Driver program. The program gives supply chain associates in select parts of the country a path to earn their commercial driver’s license (CDL) and became full-fledged Private Fleet Walmart drivers.
After they complete the 12-week training course and earn their CDLs, they have a coveted Walmart driving job ready to step into. Walmart drivers can make up to $110,000 in their first year with the company, in addition to the suite of benefits the company offers.
CEO Doug McMillion congratulated the graduates in a video message played for the crowd. In the video, he stated that for more than 50 years the private fleet has given Walmart a competitive advantage that keeps their costs down so their customers can save money. The drivers maintain that advantage by being the safest, most courteous drivers on the road.
The following were celebrated Friday at the graduation ceremony:
Edgardo Perez Bartolomei - 3 yrs. 6023 Sutherland, VA Yard Driver-On Property to 6823 Sutherland, VA
Qu'Shawn Burgess - 3 yrs. 6023 Regional Loader, Sutherland, VA to 6823
Sutherland, VA
Dominick Allen - 3 yrs. 2295 Walmart Super Center, Auto Care Center TL to Sutherland, VA
Lyskoski Nelson - 7 months 6023 Regional Lift Driver to 6823 Sutherland, VA
Steven Durant - 18 months 6038 DA Receiving to 6838 Marcy, NY
Ryan Mooney - 2 yrs. 5498 Lowville, NY Clean Team Lead to 6838 Marcy,
NY
John Cory - 3 yrs. 2235 Rome, NY Maintenance to 6838 Marcy, NY
McMillion finished by addressing the drivers by saying “Be proud of all you accomplished. You earned the white shirt. Every time you put it on, do so with pride and know that you represent every driver who has built the reputation of our private fleet for more than fifty years.”
Col. Dean Dill, SC Public Safety, and several other state transportation officers were on hand to celebrate the graduates as well.
“We appreciate truck drivers and know that they are some of the safest drivers on the road. Graduates, congratulations. You have overcome challenges to get here today, enjoy this day and be proud of yourselves,” said Dill.
