A Laurens woman died on Wednesday morning after a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 14 at Old Laurens Rd. The vehicle was reported wrecked around 6:45am.
The driver of the vehicle was traveling on Hwy. 14 when they ran off the left side of the road striking a guard rail and then a tree.
The driver died on scene, according to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Ashley Rushton. The victim was identified as Vanessa Nava, 22, of Laurens.
The passenger in the vehicle was airlifted to Greenville Hospital. The condition of the passenger is unknown at this time.
