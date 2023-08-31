When it comes to helping veterans and elderly citizens, the last resource people may think of is the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
The department did receive recognition on Thursday, Aug. 30 in Columbia for their services to the veterans of Laurens County. At the ceremony, representatives of the LCSO were recognized by SC Representative Doug Gilliam.
“We are all really proud and humbled and just so honored,” said Courtney Snow LCSO Public Information Officer. “The veterans and the current soldiers are the reason that we are free and the reason we have so many freedoms here in America, the reason why we are what we are, and so it's so important for us to give back to them”.
When approaching a situation where a veteran has committed a minor crime or is dealing with drug or alcohol abuse, the LCSO will notify the Laurens County Veterans Affairs (VA) to communicate and help them into the veteran court system. Once they are in the system, veterans suffering with the substance or mental health issues can get the assistance that they need.
An example of this type of assistance for a veteran would be a veteran who assaulted two law enforcement officers. The LCSO was able to arrest the veteran and get them the help they needed.
“They could have just left them for the system to eat them. You got to understand, it's taxing to the jailers, it's taxing to the sheriff and his system, but they actually care because they know they know the issues these veterans face,” VA service officer Carey Bolt Jr. said,
“Maybe jail is not the proper place for that veteran. Maybe going into the VA or maybe going to a mental health facility, or just a wide variety of resources are better suited for them rather than them being in jail,” Snow said.
One other way the LCSO helps is by doing welfare checks on some of the elderly citizens in the county and partnering with the VA whenever a check involves a veteran.
Having the LCSO being an advocate for veterans in the county helps the VA as they have approximately 5,000 people in their system and only three staff members.
“They help identify it because they can see more during the day and night than I can hear,” Bolt Jr. said.
During the ceremony, Rep. Gilliam gave his thoughts on the officers doing their part with helping veterans.
“You are here because you have done something to help our soldiers, our veterans, and our communities. You have gone above and beyond,” Gilliam said.
