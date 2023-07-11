The Laurens County Sheriff's Office will host their annual Fill the Cruiser school supply drive on Friday, July 14 at the Laurens Chick-fil-A from 9am-2pm.
The purpose of this event is to gather monetary donations and school supplies for children in Laurens County that are in need of school supplies.
Items needed include: bookbags (clear and regular), notebooks, packs of paper, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, folders, binders, graph paper, glue, highlighters, markers, crayons, colored pencils and pens.
On Saturday, July 22, in partnership with Rev. Anthony Sims Ministry and WLBG, the LCSO will host the Back to School Bash at the Laurens County Courthouse on Hillcrest Drive from 9am-12:30pm.
The event will include a bounce house, BBQ plates for sale and fun activities for kids. School supplies will be given away beginning at 9AM, while supplies last.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.