After a thorough investigation, two people have been arrested by the Laurens County Sheriff's Office on a multitude of charges stemming from an incident in early March.
On March 4, deputies were dispatched to the area of Cooks Bridge Road and Scuffletown Road in reference to shots fired and later, a single vehicle collision. The vehicle involved in the collision had been reported stolen and was the same vehicle reported in the initial shots-fired complaint. The subject fired multiple shots at the victim and his vehicle.
Marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a catalytic converter, a device commonly used for the commission of burglaries or other such crimes, and over 200 grams of Methamphetamine were recovered from this suspect's vehicle.
Dakota James Pridmore, of Easley, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Weapon During Violent Crime, Trafficking in Meth, Transportation or Possession of Stolen Nonferrous Metals, Unlawful Carry of a Pistol, Attempted Murder, Possession of Marijuana- 2nd or subsequent offense, Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Possession of Tool Capable of Being Used in Crime, Affixing License Plate to Conceal, Driving Under Suspension-2nd offense, Use of License Plate Other Than for Vehicle Issued and Financial Transaction Card Theft.
Sandra Annette Kazio, of Simpsonville, was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Meth, Transportation or Possession of Stolen Nonferrous Metals, Possession of Marijuana-2nd or subsequent offense, Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Possession of Tool Capable of Being Used in Crime, Financial Transaction Card Theft and Malicious Injury to Property.
"These individuals have involvement in multiple crimes," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "This is the result of in-depth investigating. Great work by a dedicated team."
