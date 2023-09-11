One person is under arrest after allegedly robbing and assaulting an individual with a baseball bat last month, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.
On August 12, 2023, a LCSO deputy responded to Willis Street in Gray Court in reference to an individual who had been assaulted. Upon arrival, the deputy discovered the individual to be in severe pain, with lacerations on his face and swelling. It was believed the victim had been robbed prior to being assaulted with a baseball bat.
Investigators identified the subject as 31-year-old Jertavious Mantrail Mack of Enoree. Mack was already wanted on an unrelated Attempted Murder charge from 2020, as well as a Bench Warrant for failure to pay.
With the assistance of the US Marshalls Task Force, Mack was taken into custody on September 8 and charged with Armed Robbery and Assault and Battery-first degree in addition to the existing charges.
Mack is currently in the Johnson Detention Center, being held with no bond.
“This is an example of a career criminal,” said Sheriff Don Reynolds. “He has wreaked havoc in all directions. Law Enforcement has done their job, the next and final step is for the courts to put him away in jail where he should stay.”
